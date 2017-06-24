Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says he is dealing with anxiety, according to multiple reports.

Osuna said he was unable to pitch Friday because he had been feeling "anxious." Unsure if he will be available today. #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 24, 2017

Osuna said he was unable to pitch in the Jays' 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals Friday because he was feeling anxious, and he isn't sure if he'll be able to pitch Saturday, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

"I feel like I'm not myself right now." - Roberto Osuna on "weird" and "anxious" feelings that kept him out Friday when #Jays needed him. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 24, 2017

"I feel like I'm not myself right now," Osuna told reporters Saturday, after missing Friday's game.

The 22-year-old has 19 saves and a 2.48 earned run average in 29 games for the Jays this season.