36m ago
Reports: Jays' Osuna dealing with anxiety
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 4, Royals 5
Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says he is dealing with anxiety, according to multiple reports.
Osuna said he was unable to pitch in the Jays' 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals Friday because he was feeling anxious, and he isn't sure if he'll be able to pitch Saturday, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.
"I feel like I'm not myself right now," Osuna told reporters Saturday, after missing Friday's game.
The 22-year-old has 19 saves and a 2.48 earned run average in 29 games for the Jays this season.