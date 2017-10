The Florida Panthers have placed goaltender Roberto Luongo on injured reserve according to multiple reports.

Roberto Luongo is on IR one day after exiting with an apparent right hand injury. Here comes James Reimer. "He gave this team some good goaltending. I expect nothing less." #FlaPanthers https://t.co/0IzywCHfjB — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 21, 2017

Luongo exited Friday's game with an apparent right hand injury. His expected to miss at least one week.

James Reimer is expected to fill in as the starting goaltender.

In four games so far this season, Luongo has a GAA of 3.53 and a save percentage of .905.