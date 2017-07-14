Kevin Klein, who retired from the NHL one week ago, has signed a one-year deal with the ZSC Lions in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Lions announced Klein signed a one-year deal on Friday.

Klein scored three goals and added 11 assists in 60 games with the Rangers last season and added one assist in one playoff game. The 32-year-old Kitchener, ON native had one year remaining on his deal with the Rangers when he retired, walking away from a $2.75 million salary.

A veteran of 627 career games with the Nashville Predators and Rangers, Klein owns 38 goals and 154 points at the NHL level.