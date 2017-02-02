DENVER — Mark Reynolds is staying with the Colorado Rockies, at least for the start of spring training.

Reynolds agreed to a minor league contract, the team announced Thursday, and will report to big league spring training. If Reynolds earns a roster spot, he likely would be a backup to Ian Desmond, who agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract.

The 33-year-old Reynolds hit a career-best .282 last year with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. He struck out 112 times in 441 plate appearances, an improvement from when he topped 200 each season from 2008-10.

Reynolds was limited to 32 at-bats after Aug. 11. He broke the hamate bone in his left hand while swinging a bat against Texas, had surgery on Aug. 15, was activated Aug. 31 and broke his left wrist when hit by a pitch from San Diego's Jose Dominguez on Sept. 18.