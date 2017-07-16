NEW YORK — Ian Desmond was activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and immediately reinserted into the starting lineup against the New York Mets.

The versatile Desmond had been sidelined since July 3 with a strained right calf but returned without a minor league rehab assignment. He played left field and batted fifth in the series finale for the struggling Rockies, who had lost 15 of 20.

Desmond made an instant impact his first time up, hitting a two-run single off Steven Matz with two outs in the first inning to help Colorado build an early 7-0 lead.

To open a roster spot, the Rockies placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day DL with a right calf strain. A wild Chatwood was removed from Saturday night's start against the Mets after walking three of the five batters he faced and getting only one out. He also gave up Jay Bruce's three-run homer.

The 27-year-old Chatwood said his calf began bothering him while he was warming up in the bullpen, but he tried to pitch through it. He is 6-11 with a 4.74 ERA in 19 starts this season, and he began the day tied with Boston right-hander Rick Porcello — last year's AL Cy Young Award winner — for the major league lead in losses.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Tuesday night against San Diego. Rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland will go back into the rotation, likely Friday against Pittsburgh, after throwing three hitless innings Saturday in his first professional relief appearance.

The 31-year-old Desmond began the day batting .283 with five homers, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in his first season with Colorado after signing a $70 million, five-year contract as a free agent. He missed the first month of the season with a broken left hand.

Colorado entered the day with a 5 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild card.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball