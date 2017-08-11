PHILADELPHIA — Amed Rosario's first career homer was clutch.

Rosario hit a tiebreaking, solo shot leading off the ninth inning, Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto also went deep and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Friday night.

"It's a dream come true," Rosario said through a translator.

After Cesar Hernandez hit a tying, solo homer in the eighth off Jerry Blevins, Rosario connected off Phillies closer Hector Neris (4-5) to cap a three-hit night. The rookie shortstop entered the game batting .161 (5 for 31).

"He's still very aggressive," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He's played great. He acts like a rookie. He knows his place in the clubhouse. He listens. He visits. He's going to be good."

Hansel Robles (7-3) got the final two outs in the eighth and AJ Ramos finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Mets starter Seth Lugo gave up five runs and eight hits, striking out a career-best eight in 5 1/3 innings.

"It's good to be able to rebound in game and make positive adjustments," Lugo said.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (4-8) allowed six runs — five earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

"It's a learning process," Pivetta said. "I'll work hard."

Neil Walker and Cespedes hit consecutive RBI singles in the fifth to put the Mets ahead 6-4.

The Phillies jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning. Nick Williams and Tommy Joseph had RBI singles.

Conforto led off the second with an opposite-field drive to left-centre for his 25th homer.

Cespedes gave the Mets a 4-3 lead in the third when he blasted a 429-foot drive to left for his 13th homer. He has nine homers and 23 RBIs in 17 games at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

Joseph answered with an RBI double in the bottom half to tie it at 4.

The Mets are 5-0 against the Phillies in Citizens Bank Park and have 17 homers in those games while the Phillies have just four.

"We just can't see to outdo them," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

STREAKING

Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with a first-inning double. It's the longest hitting streak for the Phillies this season.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

The Mets called up 1B Dominic Smith, a first-round pick in 2013. Smith was hitting .330 with 16 homers and 34 doubles at Triple-A Las Vegas. Smith hit a single up the middle in his second at-bat and went 1 for 3.

"He was nervous," Collins said. "He'll warm up, calm down and realize it's the same game played by better players and he's one of them."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez was placed on the 10-day DL because of a right middle finger injury and Mackanin was uncertain whether he'll return this season. INF/OF Ty Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his roster spot.

GOOD 'OL JR

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross watched batting practice on the field before the game and then sat in a suite with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and 600-homer hitter Jim Thome. Ross, who will release his autobiography "Slobberknocker" in October, is appearing at the Icons of Wresting convention on Saturday in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (2-5, 5.77 ERA) makes his first career start vs. the Phillies. Matz is 0-4 with an 11.03 ERA in six starts since tossing seven scoreless innings in consecutive outings.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (8-7, 3.12) starts for the third time against the Mets. He is 6-3 with a 1.76 ERA in his last nine appearances.

___

