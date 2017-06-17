The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released international quarterback Vince Young, the team announced Saturday in a press release featuring the day's transactions. News of Young's release was first tweeted out by his agent agent Leigh Steinberg.

#VinceYoung @VinceYoung10 suffered a torn hamstring in training camp which will take time to heal and he has been waived by @sskroughriders — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) June 17, 2017

Chiming in on the news, Young thanked a fan on twitter who referenced the quarterback's tenure in Saskatchewan being over.

Respect big guy https://t.co/7Yezk91nyX — Vincent Young Inc. (@VinceYoung10) June 17, 2017

The 34-year-old Young signed with the Roughriders in the off-season in hopes of rejuvenating his football career. Tearing his hamstring string in training camp, Young failed to appear in either of Saskatchewan's two preseason contests.

Prior to his CFL opportunity, the former NFL star had been out of football since 2014 after he failed to make the Cleveland Browns' final roster. Young last appeared in a regular season football game during the 2011 season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent time in the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers organizations, respectively.

Drafted third overall in the 2006 NFL draft, Young was selected to two Pro Bowls in his career. In six seasons in the NFL, Young compiled 8098 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns and an average completion percentage of 57.9 per cent, while tossing 51 interceptions.