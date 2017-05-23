The Buffalo Sabres have reached a deal to bring KHL defenceman Viktor Antipin to the NHL.

Anitipin told Russian news outlet Sport-Express he will fly to Buffalo on May 29th to join the team.

The 24-year-old is coming off winning a bronze medal with Russia at the world hockey championship. He tallied four assists and a plus-five rating in 10 games at the tournament.

He spent the past six seasons with Magnitogorsk Metallurg in Russia. He scored six goals and a career-high 24 points in 59 games last season. Antipin added seven goals and four assists in 18 playoff games.

In 266 career KHL games, he owns 36 goals and 98 points.