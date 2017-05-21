ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Gardner hit his eighth home run, one more than this 2016 total, and CC Sabathia won consecutive starts for the first time in nearly a year to help the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

Rookie Aaron Judge made a full extension diving backhand catch on the right field warning track in the sixth to rob Evan Longoria of a tying extra-base hit, starting a double play that doubled up Corey Dickerson at first.

Didi Gregorius had four hits, including an RBI single, as New York won for just the fourth time in 11 games.

Sabathia (4-2), coming off a win at Kansas City, allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings. He had not won back-to-back starts since June 10 against Detroit and six days later at Minnesota.

Tyler Clippard stranded Kevin Kiermaier at third in the seventh when he relieved Chad Green and retired Logan Morrison on a flyout on the 11th pitch of an at-bat. Dellin Betances got four outs — three on strikeouts — for his second save.