The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that the club has hired former NHL defenceman Mike Komisarek as a player development coach.

Komisarek, 35, played 551 career NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 14 goals and tallying 81 points with 679 penalty minutes.

He was drafted seventh overall by the Canadiens in 2001 out of the University of Michigan and played for six seasons in Montreal. Komisarek represented the team in the starting lineup at the 2009 NHL All-Star Game at the Bell Centre.

He signed a five-year deal contract with the Maple Leafs in the summer of 2009, but was bought out of it in 2013 and played one more season in Carolina before retiring.