The Buffalo Sabres avoided arbitration with Robin Lehner on Tuesday, reaching a one-year, $4 million contract with the goaltender.

Lehner posted a 23-26-8 record last season with a .920 save percentage and a 2.68 goals against average.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to go to arbitration with the Sabres on Thursday.

A second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Lehner joined the Sabres ahead of the 2015-16 season and posted a 5-9-5 record in his first season with the team.

He owns a career record of 58-71-26 with a 2.76 goals against average and .918 save percentage in 166 games with the Senators and Sabres.

The Sabres signed Chad Johnson earlier this month to share the crease with Lehner.