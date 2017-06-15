The Buffalo Sabres have hired Phil Housley the 18th head coach in franchise history.

Housley, 53, spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators, focusing on the team’s defence.

DONE DEAL: The Sabres have hired Hockey Hall of Famer and former Sabre Phil Housley as Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/EK3ut2ZMOy — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 15, 2017

He will be the first head coach to serve under new general manager Jason Botterill, replacing Dan Bylsma, who was fired along with general manager Tim Murray in April.

Housley joined the Predators in 2013 after coaching Team USA to a gold medal at the World Juniors earlier that year. He has never before served as a head coach at a professional league level.

A Hall of Fame defenceman, Housley suited up for eight teams over his 21-year career, which came to an end after the 2002-03 season. He ranks 19th in league history with 1,495 career games played.

Housley entered the league as a first-round draft pick of the Sabres in 1982 and spent his first eight seasons with the team.