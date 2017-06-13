BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres' coaching search has resumed, with general manager Jason Botterill telling The Associated Press he hopes to make a decision by early next week.

Botterill declined to reveal what candidates from the two Stanley Cup finalists he intends to interview after Pittsburgh beat Nashville to win the championship in Game 6 on Sunday. When asked specifically about his interest in Pittsburgh's Rick Tocchet and Nashville's Phil Housley, Botterill would only say he respects both assistant coaches.

The newly hired GM has already interviewed numerous candidates, including Washington assistant Todd Reirden. Botterill, however, was forced to place the search on hold because NHL rules prevented him from interviewing assistant coaches on teams still competing in the playoffs.

Botterill was hired last month after the Sabres fired both GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma in April.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey