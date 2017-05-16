Is Botterill the right choice to turn around the Sabres?

If Ralph Krueger wants to return to the NHL, he may have an opportunity in Buffalo.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Krueger is among those of interest to new GM Jason Botterill for the Sabres' head coaching vacancy.

Further to what @TSNBobMcKenzie speculated last week on @LeafsLunch1050, hearing that Ralph Krueger is among those of interest to the Sabres — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2017

The Sabres will want to interview several candidates for the position, but if Krueger is available and interested, Botterill will want to talk to him.

Not clear whether Krueger would even be available or interested in the Sabres' coaching job, but new GM Jason Botterill wants to talk to him — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2017

Obviously there are lots of candidates Botterill will want to interview over the next few weeks... but he's certainly an interesting name — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 16, 2017

Krueger last coached in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in the lockout-shortened 2013-13 season, finishing with a 19-22-7 record.

Krueger coached Team Europe to a surprise second place finish in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Krueger is currently the chairman of the club of English Premier League team Southampton.