9h ago
Sabres interested in Krueger as head coaching candidate
TSN.ca Staff
Is Botterill the right choice to turn around the Sabres?
If Ralph Krueger wants to return to the NHL, he may have an opportunity in Buffalo.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Krueger is among those of interest to new GM Jason Botterill for the Sabres' head coaching vacancy.
The Sabres will want to interview several candidates for the position, but if Krueger is available and interested, Botterill will want to talk to him.
Krueger last coached in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in the lockout-shortened 2013-13 season, finishing with a 19-22-7 record.
Krueger coached Team Europe to a surprise second place finish in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
Krueger is currently the chairman of the club of English Premier League team Southampton.