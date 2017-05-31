Is Botterill the right choice to turn around the Sabres?

Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill interviewed Bob Boughner for the team's head coaching position on Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Boughner, an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks, has also been linked to the Florida Panthers' head coaching search.

Boughner, 46, has been an assistant under Pete DeBoer in San Jose for the past two seasons. Before joining the Sharks, Boughner coached the OHL's Windsor Spitfires for eight of the previous nine seasons, winning back-to-back league and Memorial Cup championships in 2009 and 2010.

After his second national championship, Boughner worked as an assistant with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010-11 before joining Windsor for the next four campaigns. This time around he was unable to get the Spitfires past the first-round of the playoffs.

Boughner played defence in the NHL for 12 seasons, recording 15 goals and 57 assists over 630 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche.