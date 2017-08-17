While there has been plenty of speculation over the last few months regarding Matt Duchene's future with the Colorado Avalanche, there does not appear to be much going on with the trade market for the veteran centre.

"I will be listening to offers," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic told Mike Chambers of The Denver Post on Wednesday. "Right now it’s quiet on all fronts.

"But I'll listen to offers on how we can get better. I'll never name names but I’ll sit there and if something makes sense for the way we want to go, with our team, we'll really look at that."

Earlier this summer, Sakic reportedly received multiple offers for Duchene, who led TSN Hockey's Trade Bait list at the start of the off-season and last season's trade deadline. Newsday reported in June that the Avalanche turned down an offer from the New York Islanders that included Travis Hamoinc, a first-round draft pick and a high-end prospect. Hamonic was later traded to the Calgary Flames.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported back in June that both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators inquired about Duchene.

Duchene attended Connor McDavid's Power Edge Pro Camp in Toronto earlier this month and was asked whether it’s been an anxious summer for him with his name on the trade block.

“Yes and no,” Duchene said. “I think right now I’m pretty relaxed, I know whatever’s going to happen is gonna happen. I don’t really have control of it and I’m just worried about being at the top of my game and kind of getting to where I was kind of the first half of last season, before everything kind of fell apart everybody in Colorado. I feel good right now, probably as good as I felt at any point during the year.

"It is what it is and let it happen."

Duchene, taken third overall by the Avs in 2009, scored 18 goals and 23 assists in 77 games last season and scored just two goals in his final 26 games.

He has 174 goals and 244 assists in 572 career regular season games and six assists in eight career playoff games.

Duchene is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $30 million contract and carries a $6 million cap hit.