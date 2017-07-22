Why do Sanchez's blisters keep coming back?

Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list – again.

RHP Chris Smith recalled, Joe Smith reinstated. Jeff Believeau DFA'd & Aaron Sanchez to 10-day DL (blister) — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) July 22, 2017

It’s the fourth time this season he has been placed on the shelf, all regarding issues to his pitching hand.

The most recent news of yet another blister is troubling for Sanchez and the Blue Jays.

Sanchez met with a hand specialist Friday in Cleveland and it’s unclear how long Sanchez’s most recent DL stint will last.

The 25-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA in eight starts this year for the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, reliever Joe Smith has been reinstated and reliever Chris Smith has been recalled. To make room, lefty Jeff Believeau was designated for assignment.