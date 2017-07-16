SAN DIEGO — Hector Sanchez and Corey Spangenberg each hit a three-run home run off Jeff Samardzija and the San Diego Padres won 7-1 Sunday to take two of three from the San Francisco Giants.

Sanchez homered for the second straight game as he once again replaced injured catcher Austin Hedges. Sanchez hit a walk-off, two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning of Saturday night's 5-3 win.

Hedges took a foul ball off his facemask on Friday night and has been held out as a precaution. Manager Andy Green said Hedges doesn't have a concussion but has "general haze."

It was the fifth homer for Sanchez, who has only eight hits this season, and the sixth for Spangenberg.

Sanchez's homer bounced off the top of the short wall in right-centre with one out in the first. Spangenberg's shot went to straightaway centre with one out in the third.

Samardzija (4-11) is tied with Colorado's Tyler Chatwood for the most losses in the NL. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking none.

Spangenberg also tripled in the third and scored on Erick Aybar's double.

San Francisco scored its run off Trevor Cahill (4-3) on consecutive doubles by Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford in the second. Cahill went 6 2-3 innings

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was scratched a few hours before first pitch with a sprained left wrist, forcing Bruce Bochy to juggle his lineup. Buster Posey moved from catcher to first base, Nick Hundley caught and Hunter Pence moved from No. 6 in the order to third.

UP NEXT

Giants: San Francisco returns home to open a three-game series against Cleveland on Monday night, when LHP Matt Moore (3-9, 6.04) is scheduled to start against Josh Tomlin (5-9, 5.90).

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (4-4, 4.54) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. The Rockies are set to counter with RHP German Marquez (6-4, 4.36).

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball