Michael Saunders highlights the first wave of players the Toronto Blue Jays will call up as rosters expand from 25 players up to 40 for the last month of the season.

Also among the players the Blue Jays will call up Friday are outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, pitcher Carlos Ramirez, short stop Richard Urena, and catcher Luke Maile.

Saunders played for the Blue Jays last season and was named an All-Star. The 30-year-old finished that year with a .253 batting average, 24 home runs, and 57 RBIs. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in the off-season and played in 61 games before being released and re-signing with the Jays' organization.

Hernandez was acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline this season in the Francisco Liriano deal. The 24-year-old has 42 games experience in the Majors with the Astros, hitting .230 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Ramirez is an outfielder turned pitcher and has split this season between the Jays' Double-A affiliate in New Hampshire and Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.

Urena, the Jays' sixth-ranked prospect according to TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell, has spent all of 2017 in Double-A New Hampshire.

Maile has played 33 games for the Jays at catcher, batting .121 with two home runs and five RBIs.