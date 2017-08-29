CINCINNATI — Scott Schebler hit his first career grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended their 14-game losing streak against the New York Mets with a 14-4 victory Tuesday night.

The Reds hadn't beaten the Mets since Sept. 6, 2014. They'd dropped their last eight to New York at Great American Ball Park, where the Mets are 30-16 all-time — the best winning percentage by any NL team, including the Reds.

Cincinnati put it away with a seven-run eighth inning that featured Adam Duvall's three-run homer. Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki made his second appearance on the mound this season and induced a double-play grounder.

Reds rookie Sal Romano (4-5) made his third straight solid start, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings.

Schebler homered in the first off rookie Chris Flexen (3-3), who needed 36 pitches to get through the inning. The Reds loaded the bases with the help of a pair of walks, Eugenio Suarez singled in a run, and Schebler connected for his 26th homer and a 5-1 lead.

Flexen, called up from Double-A last month, gave up seven runs, seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Jose Reyes was in left field for the Mets, his first start and second career appearance in the outfield. Reyes played an inning in centre on May 13. He hadn't played left field since 2000 in a rookie league.

His inexperience showed on Billy Hamilton's fly in the second. Reyes took the wrong angle and it went over his head for a double. He moved back to shortstop as part of a double-switch in the sixth.

METS' NEXT STOP

New York is scheduled to play a weekend series in Houston but expects to head to St. Petersburg, Florida, instead. The Astros currently are playing the Rangers at Tropicana Field because of the heavy rains in Texas.

"I haven't heard anything today," manager Terry Collins said. "What I heard yesterday was Tampa Bay looks like it's the spot and that's the last I heard. I think that's what we're kind of looking at. I saw a story a few minutes ago that said there's a chance we'll play in Houston. I'll be shocked if that's the case."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Matt Harvey is scheduled to start on Friday against Houston. Harvey has been on the DL since June with a shoulder injury.

Reds: C Stuart Turner was back after missing a weekend series against the Pirates for the birth of his son.

UP NEXT

Mets: Rafael Montero (2-9) pitched one inning in relief on Sunday. He's 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA out of the bullpen.

Reds: Homer Bailey (4-6) makes his first start in eight days. He was given extra rest after lasting only three innings against the Cubs because of irritation in the back of his shoulder. He's 1-2 in four career starts against the Mets with a 7.15 ERA.

___

