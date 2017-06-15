Justin Schultz and Chris Kunitz both made it clear on Thursday that they would like to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins next season.

Schultz said he would like to remain with the #Pens. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) June 15, 2017

Schultz is arbitration eligible as a restricted free agent this summer. The 26-year-old scored 12 goals and added 39 assists in 78 games this season.

He added four goals and a nine assists in 21 playoff games and said he sat out for four games during the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators due to a broken rib.

Schultz joined the team from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade last season and now won two straight Stanley Cups with the team.

Kunitz, 37, said he has not considered retirement and hopes to play next season. He scored two goals and added nine assists in the team's playoff run.

Kunitz said he loves playing in Pittsburgh and his next contract will not be "about a dollar amount."

Kunitz not contemplating retirement. Would love to return to #Pens. "We love it here. It's not about a dollar amount." -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) June 15, 2017

He scored nine goals and added 20 assists in 71 games this season, the last of a three-year, $11.5 million deal.

Kunitz is a four-time Stanley Cup champion, winning his first with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.