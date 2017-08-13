LOS ANGELES — Corey Seager's bases-loaded single led to three runs, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor added solo homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a sixth-inning deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 Saturday night.

With their 27th win in 32 games, the Dodgers improved the best record in the major leagues to 82-34, on pace for 115 wins. Los Angeles is 17-3 on Saturdays.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the Dodgers loaded the bases when Chase Utley doubled between walks to Yamani Grandal and Yasiel Puig from Craig Stammen (0-2). Seager followed with a tying single to right as Yasil Puig took third, and when Seager overran first and got caught in a rundown, Puig broke for home and with a headfirst slide beat the throw from first baseman Wil Myers.