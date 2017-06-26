3h ago
Selanne a lock for Hockey Hall of Fame
Last Minute of Play: 2017 HHOF lookahead
The Finnish Flash is a lock.
Teemu Selanne will surely be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday in his first year of eligibility.
Selanne, now 46, began his career in a way no other rookie did, leading the NHL with an exhilarating 76-goal season in 1992-93 with the Winnipeg Jets. He carried that natural scoring touch throughout his 21-season career, finishing 11th all-time with 684 goals and 773 assists for 1,457 points in 1,451 games. He retired after the 2013-14 season with Anaheim.
The bigger question is who will join Selanne in hockey’s hallowed Hall in November?
Daniel Alfredsson is another first-ballot contender. The one thing the Sens’ all-time leader in games played, goals (444), assists (713) and points (1,157) has working against him is that he finished among the top two right wingers in end-of-season All-Star voting just once (2005-06) in his career.
Other candidates have waited a considerable length of time for a call to the Hall: Mark Recchi (four years), Dave Andreychuk (nine years), Alexander Mogilny (nine years) and goaltenders Chris Osgood (four years) and Curtis Joseph (five years).
One player who may deserve a second look is Selanne’s former teammate Paul Kariya, who has already been passed over four times by the selection committee.
Kariya, now 42, was forced to retire in 2010 at the age of 35 after multiple concussions. He finished with 989 points in 989 games played.
Kariya was one of the most dynamic players of his era, finishing in the top seven in NHL scoring four different times. So far, 57 players in NHL history have been named a first team All-Star at least three times – and 56 of those players are in the Hall of Fame already, or are active players who are considered locks (like Jaromir Jagr, Erik Karlsson, Jarome Iginla and Patrick Kane). Kariya is the only one of the 57 players not in the Hall of Fame.
Kariya was the 1997 Hart Trophy runner-up and had a flair for the dramatic, scoring the magical game-tying goal in the 2002 Olympic gold-medal game against the United States, eventually ending up with a gold medal.
Like all candidates, Kariya requires a minimum of 14 of the 18 votes (77 per cent) to forever be enshrined. The official induction list will be made public at 3 p.m. ET.
Here is a list of potential candidates for the 2017 class in the Hockey Hall of Fame:
First Year of Eligibility
Daniel Alfredsson
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,246
-
GOALS444
-
ASSISTS713
-
POINTS1,157
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings
- Six-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2012)
- Olympic gold medallist (2006)
- Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1996)
- Senators' all-time leader in goals and assists
Ninth Year of Eligibility
Dave Andreychuk
Left Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,639
-
GOALS640
-
ASSISTS698
-
POINTS1,338
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 23 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning
- Stanley Cup champion (2004)
- Two-time All-Star (1990 and 1994)
- Most power-play goals in NHL history (274)
Fourth Year of Eligibility
Rod Brind'Amour
Centre
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,484
-
GOALS452
-
ASSISTS732
-
POINTS1,184
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 20 seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues
- Two-time Selke Trophy winner (2006, 2007) as best defensive forward
- Captain of 2006 Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes, three-time Cup finalist
- Top 50 all-time in goals and assists, Top 25 in games played
- Represented Canada at 1998 Nagano Olympics
NINTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Theoren Fleury
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,084
-
GOALS455
-
ASSISTS633
-
POINTS1,088
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 15 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks
- Stanley Cup winner (1989)
- Seven-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001)
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
- Canada Cup winner (1991)
- World Junior gold medallist (1988)
First Year of Eligibility
Jean-Sebastien Giguere
Goaltender
KEY STATES
-
GAMES PLAYED597
-
WINS262
-
GOALS AGAINST2.53
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.916
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 16 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche
- Stanley Cup Champion (2007)
- One of only five players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (2003) while playing for a team that lost the Stanley Cup
- All-Star in 2009
FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Curtis Joseph
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED943
-
WINS454
-
GOALS AGAINST2.79
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.906
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 19 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes and Calgary Flames
- Three-time All-Star (1994, 1999 and 2000)
- Fourth-most wins in NHL history
- Olympic gold medalist (2002)
- Spengler Cup winner (2007)
FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Ed Jovanovski
Defenceman
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,128
-
GOALS137
-
ASSISTS363
-
POINTS500
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Phoenix Coyotes
- Five-time All-Star (2001, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2008)
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Tomas Kaberle
Defenceman
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED984
-
GOALS87
-
ASSISTS476
-
POINTS563
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 14 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens
- Stanley Cup winner (2011)
- Four-time All-Star (2002, 2007, 2008 and 2009)
- World Champion (2005)
FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Paul Kariya
Left Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED989
-
GOALS402
-
ASSISTS587
-
POINTS989
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 15 NHL seasons with Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues
- Seven-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003)
- Two-time Lady Byng Trophy-winner (1996, 1997)
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
- World Champion (1994)
- World Junior Champion (1993)
First Year of Eligibility
Nikolai Khabibulin
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED799
-
WINS333
-
GOALS AGAINST2.72
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.907
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks
- Stanley Cup Champion (2004)
- Four-time All-Star (1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003)
- Olympic gold medalist (1992)
- World Junior Champion (1992)
First Year of Eligibility
Saku Koivu
Centre
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,124
-
GOALS255
-
ASSISTS577
-
POINTS832
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks
- Bill Masterton Trophy winner (2002)
- King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner (2007)
- Two-time All-Star (1998 and 2003)
- World Champion (1995)
- Longest-serving captain in Canadiens history (jointly held with Jean Beliveau)
Ninth Year of Eligibility
Alexander Mogilny
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED990
-
GOALS473
-
ASSISTS559
-
POINTS1032
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 16 seasons for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs
- Stanley Cup Champion (2000)
- Lady Byng Trophy winner (2003)
- Six-Time All-Star
- Gold medal at Olympics (1988), World Championship (1989) and World Junior Championship (1989)
- Second All-Time amongst Russian point-getters in the NHL
- Last player to score 70-plus in an NHL season (1992-93, tied with Teemu Selanne)
Fourth Year of Eligibility
Chris Osgood
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED744
-
WINS401
-
GOALS AGAINST2.49
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.905
ACHIEVEMENT
- Played 16 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues
- Three-time Stanley Cup champion (1997, 1998 and 2008)
- Two-time Jennings Trophy winner (1996 with Mike Vernon and 2008 with Dominik Hasek)
- Two-time All-Star (1996 and 2008)
- 10th-most wins in NHL history
Fourth Year of Eligibility
Mark Recchi
Right Wing
Key Stats
-
Games Played1.652
-
Goals577
-
Assists956
-
Points1533
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins
- Three-time Stanley Cup winner (1991, 2006 and 2011)
- Seven-time All-Star (1991, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001)
- World Champion (1997)
Sixth Year of Eligibility
Jeremy Roenick
Centre
Key Stats
-
Games Played1,363
-
Goals513
-
Assists703
-
Points1,216
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 20 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks
- Nine-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004)
First Year of Eligibility
Teemu Selanne
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,451
-
GOALS684
-
ASSISTS773
-
POINTS1457
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 21 seasons for the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche
- Stanley Cup Champion (2007)
- Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1993)
- Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (1999)
- Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner (2006)
- 10-time All-Star (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2007)
- NHL record for most goals (76) and points (132) by a rookie
- NHL record for most goals by a Finn
- Ducks' all-time leader in goals, assists and points
- Last player to score 70-plus in an NHL season (1992-93, tied with Alex Mogilny)
First Year of Eligibility
Ryan Smyth
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,270
-
GOALS386
-
ASSISTS456
-
POINTS832
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 19 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings
- 2007 All-Star
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
- World Junior Champion (1995)
- Two-time World Champion (2003 and 2004)
- World Cup of Hockey winner (2004)
First Year of Eligibility
Tim Thomas
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED426
-
WINS214
-
GOALS AGAINST2.52
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.920
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played nine seasons with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars
- Stanley Cup Champion (2011)
- Two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2009 and 2011)
- Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2011)
- William M. Jennings Trophy winner (2009)
- Four-time All-Star (2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012)
First Year of Eligibility
Ray Whitney
Left Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,330
-
GOALS385
-
ASSISTS679
-
POINTS1064
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 22 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars
- Stanley Cup Champion (2006)
- Two-time All-Star (2000 and 2003)
FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Sergei Zubov
Defenceman
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,068
-
GOALS152
-
ASSISTS691
-
POINTS771
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 16 seasons with Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins
- Key contributor to two Stanley Cup winners (1994 and 1999)
- One of only 21 defencemen in NHL history with at least 500 GP and 0.7 points per game
- Four-time NHL All-Star selection (1998, 1999, 2000 and 2008)