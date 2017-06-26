{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
3h ago

Selanne a lock for Hockey Hall of Fame

Last Minute of Play: 2017 HHOF lookahead

The Finnish Flash is a lock.

Teemu Selanne will surely be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday in his first year of eligibility.

Selanne, now 46, began his career in a way no other rookie did, leading the NHL with an exhilarating 76-goal season in 1992-93 with the Winnipeg Jets. He carried that natural scoring touch throughout his 21-season career, finishing 11th all-time with 684 goals and 773 assists for 1,457 points in 1,451 games. He retired after the 2013-14 season with Anaheim.

The bigger question is who will join Selanne in hockey’s hallowed Hall in November?

Daniel Alfredsson is another first-ballot contender. The one thing the Sens’ all-time leader in games played, goals (444), assists (713) and points (1,157) has working against him is that he finished among the top two right wingers in end-of-season All-Star voting just once (2005-06) in his career.

Other candidates have waited a considerable length of time for a call to the Hall: Mark Recchi (four years), Dave Andreychuk (nine years), Alexander Mogilny (nine years) and goaltenders Chris Osgood (four years) and Curtis Joseph (five years).

One player who may deserve a second look is Selanne’s former teammate Paul Kariya, who has already been passed over four times by the selection committee.

Kariya, now 42, was forced to retire in 2010 at the age of 35 after multiple concussions. He finished with 989 points in 989 games played.

Kariya was one of the most dynamic players of his era, finishing in the top seven in NHL scoring four different times. So far, 57 players in NHL history have been named a first team All-Star at least three times – and 56 of those players are in the Hall of Fame already, or are active players who are considered locks (like Jaromir Jagr, Erik Karlsson, Jarome Iginla and Patrick Kane). Kariya is the only one of the 57 players not in the Hall of Fame.

Kariya was the 1997 Hart Trophy runner-up and had a flair for the dramatic, scoring the magical game-tying goal in the 2002 Olympic gold-medal game against the United States, eventually ending up with a gold medal.

Like all candidates, Kariya requires a minimum of 14 of the 18 votes (77 per cent) to forever be enshrined. The official induction list will be made public at 3 p.m. ET.

Here is a list of potential candidates for the 2017 class in the Hockey Hall of Fame:

 

 

First Year of Eligibility

Daniel Alfredsson
Daniel Alfredsson

Right Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,246
  • GOALS
    444
  • ASSISTS
    713
  • POINTS
    1,157

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 18 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings

- Six-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2012)

- Olympic gold medallist (2006)

- Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1996)

- Senators' all-time leader in goals and assists

Ninth Year of Eligibility

Dave Andreychuk
Dave Andreychuk

Left Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,639
  • GOALS
    640
  • ASSISTS
    698
  • POINTS
    1,338

ACHIEVEMENTS

 - Played 23 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning

- Stanley Cup champion (2004)

- Two-time All-Star (1990 and 1994)

- Most power-play goals in NHL history (274)

Fourth Year of Eligibility

Rod Brind'Amour
Rod Brind'Amour

Centre

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,484
  • GOALS
    452
  • ASSISTS
    732
  • POINTS
    1,184

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 20 seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues
- Two-time Selke Trophy winner (2006, 2007) as best defensive forward
- Captain of 2006 Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes, three-time Cup finalist
- Top 50 all-time in goals and assists, Top 25 in games played
- Represented Canada at 1998 Nagano Olympics

NINTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Theoren Fleury
Theoren Fleury

Right Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,084
  • GOALS
    455
  • ASSISTS
    633
  • POINTS
    1,088

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 15 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks

- Stanley Cup winner (1989)

- Seven-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001)

- Olympic gold medallist (2002)

- Canada Cup winner (1991)

- World Junior gold medallist (1988)

First Year of Eligibility

Jean-Sebastien Giguere
Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Goaltender

KEY STATES

  • GAMES PLAYED
    597
  • WINS
    262
  • GOALS AGAINST
    2.53
  • SAVE PERCENTAGE
    .916

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 16 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche

- Stanley Cup Champion (2007)

- One of only five players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (2003) while playing for a team that lost the Stanley Cup

- All-Star in 2009

 

FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Curtis Joseph
Curtis Joseph

Goaltender

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    943
  • WINS
    454
  • GOALS AGAINST
    2.79
  • SAVE PERCENTAGE
    .906

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 19 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes and Calgary Flames

- Three-time All-Star (1994, 1999 and 2000)

- Fourth-most wins in NHL history

- Olympic gold medalist (2002)

- Spengler Cup winner (2007)

FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Ed Jovanovski
Ed Jovanovski

Defenceman

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,128
  • GOALS
    137
  • ASSISTS
    363
  • POINTS
    500

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 18 seasons for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Phoenix Coyotes

- Five-time All-Star (2001, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2008)

- Olympic gold medallist (2002)

FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Tomas Kaberle
Tomas Kaberle

Defenceman

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    984
  • GOALS
    87
  • ASSISTS
    476
  • POINTS
    563

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 14 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens

- Stanley Cup winner (2011)

- Four-time All-Star (2002, 2007, 2008 and 2009)

- World Champion (2005)

FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Paul Kariya
Paul Kariya

Left Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    989
  • GOALS
    402
  • ASSISTS
    587
  • POINTS
    989

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 15 NHL seasons with Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues

- Seven-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003)

- Two-time Lady Byng Trophy-winner (1996, 1997)

- Olympic gold medallist (2002)

- World Champion (1994)

- World Junior Champion (1993)

First Year of Eligibility

Nikolai Khabibulin
Nikolai Khabibulin

Goaltender

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    799
  • WINS
    333
  • GOALS AGAINST
    2.72
  • SAVE PERCENTAGE
    .907

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 18 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks

- Stanley Cup Champion (2004)

- Four-time All-Star (1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003)

- Olympic gold medalist (1992)

- World Junior Champion (1992)

 

First Year of Eligibility

Saku Koivu
Saku Koivu

Centre

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,124
  • GOALS
    255
  • ASSISTS
    577
  • POINTS
    832

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 18 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks

- Bill Masterton Trophy winner (2002)

- King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner (2007)

- Two-time All-Star (1998 and 2003)

- World Champion (1995)

- Longest-serving captain in Canadiens history (jointly held with Jean Beliveau)

Ninth Year of Eligibility

Alexander Mogilny
Alexander Mogilny

Right Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    990
  • GOALS
    473
  • ASSISTS
    559
  • POINTS
    1032

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 16 seasons for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs

- Stanley Cup Champion (2000)

- Lady Byng Trophy winner (2003)

- Six-Time All-Star

- Gold medal at Olympics (1988), World Championship (1989) and World Junior Championship (1989)

- Second All-Time amongst Russian point-getters in the NHL

- Last player to score 70-plus in an NHL season (1992-93, tied with Teemu Selanne)

Fourth Year of Eligibility

Chris Osgood
Chris Osgood

Goaltender

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    744
  • WINS
    401
  • GOALS AGAINST
    2.49
  • SAVE PERCENTAGE
    .905

ACHIEVEMENT

 - Played 16 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues

- Three-time Stanley Cup champion (1997, 1998 and 2008)

- Two-time Jennings Trophy winner (1996 with Mike Vernon and 2008 with Dominik Hasek)

- Two-time All-Star (1996 and 2008)

- 10th-most wins in NHL history

Fourth Year of Eligibility

Mark Recchi
Mark Recchi

Right Wing

Key Stats

  • Games Played
    1.652
  • Goals
    577
  • Assists
    956
  • Points
    1533

ACHIEVEMENTS

 - Played 22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins

- Three-time Stanley Cup winner (1991, 2006 and 2011)

- Seven-time All-Star (1991, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001)

- World Champion (1997)

Sixth Year of Eligibility

Jeremy Roenick
Jeremy Roenick

Centre

Key Stats

  • Games Played
    1,363
  • Goals
    513
  • Assists
    703
  • Points
    1,216

ACHIEVEMENTS

 - Played 20 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks

- Nine-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004)

 

First Year of Eligibility

Teemu Selanne
Teemu Selanne

Right Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,451
  • GOALS
    684
  • ASSISTS
    773
  • POINTS
    1457

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 21 seasons for the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche

- Stanley Cup Champion (2007)

- Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1993)

- Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (1999)

- Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner (2006)

- 10-time All-Star (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2007)

- NHL record for most goals (76) and points (132) by a rookie

- NHL record for most goals by a Finn

- Ducks' all-time leader in goals, assists and points

- Last player to score 70-plus in an NHL season (1992-93, tied with Alex Mogilny)

First Year of Eligibility

Ryan Smyth
Ryan Smyth

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,270
  • GOALS
    386
  • ASSISTS
    456
  • POINTS
    832

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 19 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings

- 2007 All-Star

- Olympic gold medallist (2002)

- World Junior Champion (1995)

- Two-time World Champion (2003 and 2004)

- World Cup of Hockey winner (2004)

First Year of Eligibility

Tim Thomas
Tim Thomas

Goaltender

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    426
  • WINS
    214
  • GOALS AGAINST
    2.52
  • SAVE PERCENTAGE
    .920

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played nine seasons with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars

- Stanley Cup Champion (2011)

- Two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2009 and 2011)

- Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2011)

- William M. Jennings Trophy winner (2009)

- Four-time All-Star (2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012)

First Year of Eligibility

Ray Whitney
Ray Whitney

Left Wing

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,330
  • GOALS
    385
  • ASSISTS
    679
  • POINTS
    1064

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 22 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars

- Stanley Cup Champion (2006)

- Two-time All-Star (2000 and 2003)

FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

Sergei Zubov
Sergei Zubov

Defenceman

KEY STATS

  • GAMES PLAYED
    1,068
  • GOALS
    152
  • ASSISTS
    691
  • POINTS
    771

ACHIEVEMENTS

- Played 16 seasons with Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins
- Key contributor to two Stanley Cup winners (1994 and 1999)
- One of only 21 defencemen in NHL history with at least 500 GP and 0.7 points per game
- Four-time NHL All-Star selection (1998, 1999, 2000 and 2008)

