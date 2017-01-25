The Ottawa Senators have announced the hiring former Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment executive Tom Anselmi as the team's new president.

Anselmi replaces Cyril Leeder, who is stepping down from the post, effective immediately.

"Tom’s distinguished career in sports and his previous senior executive roles with two other Canadian NHL clubs will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to build an organization that will prepare us for the future and the exciting opportunities which lie ahead," said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk in a statement.

Anselmi worked in various roles at MLSE, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Marlies.

He joined the organization in 1996, helping manage the merger between the Leafs and Raptors as well as the development of the Air Canada Centre.

Anselmi was appointed chief operating officer in 2004 and became MLSE president in 2012, holding that role until the company hired of Tim Leiweke as president and chief executive officer in 2013.

Prior to his tenure at MLSE, he also vice-president and general manager of arena operations for Orca Bay Sports and Entertainment (now Canucks Sports & Entertainment) in Vancouver.

"With this being Canada's 150th, and Ottawa the capital of our nation, the Sens 25th anniversary and the prospect of a new home downtown, this is an extraordinary opportunity,” said Anselmi in a statement. "It's always a privilege to work in the sport we all love, so I want to express my sincere thanks to Mr. Melnyk for the opportunity to lead an organization that is so integral to the National Hockey League and the National Capital Region and so important to our passionate fans."