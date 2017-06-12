The Ottawa Senators have asked defenceman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause so they can expose him in the upcoming expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 32-year-old has yet to make a decision.

Teams have until 5pm ET today to ask players with no-movement clauses to waive them for the June 21 Las Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft. The Sens want Phaneuf to waive his no-move clause so they don't have to use a protection spot on him.

The Senators are projected to protect Erik Karlsson and Cody Ceci in the expansion draft, Phaneuf waiving his no-move would allow the team to protect Marc Methot, Mark Borowiecki, Chirs Wideman or Frederik Claesson.

The veteran just completed his first full season in the nation's capital, scoring nine goals and 21 assists over 81 games. He added another goal and four assists over 19 playoff games as the Senators made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final.

Phaneuf played 20 games with Ottawa last season after they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs before the Trade Deadline.

Phaneuf has another four years with an average annual value of $7 million left on his contract.

There's no word yet whether the Senators have also asked winger Bobby Ryan to waive his no-move clause. Ryan is the team's only other player who owns a no-move and is signed through the 2021-22 season at a cap hit of $7.25 million.