Borowiecki: 'Always grateful for an opportunity with this organization'

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Mark Borowiecki to a two-year, $2.4 million contract extension.

The 28-year-old defenceman scored one goal and posted two assists in 70 games with the Senators last season. He did not record in a point in two playoff games, missing the majority of the post-season due to a lower-body injury.

Borowiecki led the NHL in hits (364) and penalty minutes (154) last season while averaging 14 minutes of ice time per game.

He will pair with Chris Wideman to form the Senators' third pairing against the Washington Capitals.

A veteran of 217 NHL games, Borowiecki has been a regular in the Senators lineup since the 2014-15 season. He owns four goals and 13 assists in his career since being selected by Ottawa in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

He was entering the final season of a three-year, $3.3 million contract. He will see a $100,000 raise in his average annual value ($1.2 million) next season.