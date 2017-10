Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be sidelined for approximately a month with a fractured right index figure, the team announced after Saturday's win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#Sens Coach Boucher confirms fractured right index finger for Bobby Ryan. Likely out close to a month. — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) October 22, 2017

Ryan, 30, has six assists over eight games this season, his fifth in Ottawa.