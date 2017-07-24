Dorion: This morning I was talking to a GM about possible deals

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Johnny Oduya to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The contract contains bonuses which could push the value of the deal to $2.25 million. He can earn a $250,000 bonus for each of the following, top five in time-on-ice among defencemen, top three in TOI among defence, play in 41 games, play in 65 game and qualify for the playoffs.

Oduya split last season between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, posting two goals and nine points in 52 games. He averaged 18:10 of time on ice with the Stars, and saw a slight bump to 18:31 per game in 15 games with the Blackhawks.

The 35-year-old owns a total of 37 goals and 182 points in 798 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Atlanta Thrashers, Blackhawks and Stars.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Oduya is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with the Blackhawks in both 2013 and 2015.

He will turn 36 on October 1.