The Ottawa Senators signed free agent forward Chris VandeVelde to a professional tryout agreement on Monday.

VandeVelde, who spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, will join the Senators when training camp opens Thursday.

The 30-year-old scored six goals and posted 15 points in 81 games with the Flyers last season.

VandeVelde entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2005 and made his NHL debut with Edmonton in the 2010-11 season.

A veteran of 278 career games, VandeVelde owns 18 goals and 48 points in his career.