The Ottawa Senators have added a sticker to their helmets to the late Bryan Murray.

Murray passed away in August at age 74 after a battle with colon cancer.

The sticker, placed on the back left side of each player's helmet, feature Murray's intitals with "family man, friend coach and mentor 1942-2017" written around the two letters.

Murray served as both head coach and general manager of the Ottawa Senators during his 12 years with the team, stepping down from GM to a senior adviser role with the team in 2016.

Over his 35 years of working in the NHL, Murray won the Jack Adams award as NHL coach of the year in 1984 with the Washington Capitals and executive of the year as general manager of the Florida Panthers in 1993.

Later, he coached the to a Senators to a Stanley Cup final appearance in 2007. He coached 1,239 regular-season games over his NHL career, compiling a record of 620 wins (10th most in NHL history), 465 losses, 131 ties and 23 overtime losses.