Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Wideman got his try his hand at forward on Thursday night, but the experiment has come to a quick end.

Wideman has been diagnosed with a "ripped hamstring" and will miss multiple weeks due to the injury.

The 27-year-old was injured when Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin fell on top of him in the third period of Wednesday's 3-1 loss. Wideman's legs spread apart and as Malkin's weight forced him to the ice. He struggled to put weight on his leg as he left the game.

Wideman owns three goals and eight points in 13 games with the Senators this season.