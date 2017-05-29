Dorion on expansion draft plans, areas he's looking to improve the team

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion was willing to reveal only one decision he has made for the upcoming Vegas expansion draft on Monday.

Dorion said the Senators would protect 36-year-old goaltender Craig Anderson as their goaltender for the draft next month.

Protecting Anderson means the Senators will expose Andrew Hammond and Mike Condon to the Golden Knights.

Bobby Ryan and Dion Phaneuf both own no-move clauses and therefore are automatically protected, unless they decide to waive their clauses. Dorion didn't rule out asking Phaneuf to waive no-move on Monday.

“That’s something we’re going to talk internally (about) in the next few weeks. We know we have quite a few good defensemen,” said Dorion, per NBC Sports.

“If we ever end up losing a defenseman, we know we have guys that can come in and replace him. I’m not sure. There’s a lot of discussions to be had. If ever we were to go that direction, I think I should let Dion know first.”

The Senators general manager said that "without a doubt" the team's playoff run changed his thoughts on who to protect. He also said he's reached to Golden Knights general manager George McPhee to discuss potential trades.

"We're gonna lose a player," Dorion said. "That's part of the deal. We've got enough depth that I don't see any radical changes to this team."

Dorion also said forward Clarke MacArthur has a neck issue and is exempt from the draft after playing just eight regular season games over the past two seasons.

Viktor Stalberg, Chris Neil, Chris Kelly, Tommy Wingels, Tom Pyatt and Condon are all set to hit unrestricted free agency for the Senators on July 1.

Dorion said talks to re-sign Condon "haven't been very good."

He also revealed Monday that Anderson was among the long list of Senators dealing with injuries in the postseason. Dorion said Anderson was battling back issues as he posted an 11-8 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average in the postseason.

He went 25-11-4 in the regular season with a .926 save percentage and a 2.28 goals against average.