Shapovalov not happy with Janowicz intervening his argument with ump

Canadian Denis Shapovalov had a tough Wimbledon debut, falling to Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in his opening round match.

Shapovalov applauded crowd, put hand on heart after losing his pro slam debut ... has endeared himself to fans over here ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 3, 2017

The 18-year-old Canadian, who earned a wild card entry into the tournament, was not happy when his opponent got involved in a third-set conversation he was having with the chair umpire.

Shapovalov on Janowicz interjecting during argument w ump: "I don't know what he had to do with it ... no reason for him to say anything" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 3, 2017

“I don’t know what he had to do with it,” Shapovalov said after the match. “No reason for him to say anything”

Shapovalov on Janowicz: "He was complaining about a lot of line calls which I thought were correct so I didn't see why he needed to step in" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 3, 2017

Shapovalov won the Wimbledon boys’ junior championship in 2016.