1h ago
Shapovalov falls to Janowicz at Wimbledon
TSN.ca Staff
Shapovalov not happy with Janowicz intervening his argument with ump
Canadian Denis Shapovalov had a tough Wimbledon debut, falling to Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in his opening round match.
The 18-year-old Canadian, who earned a wild card entry into the tournament, was not happy when his opponent got involved in a third-set conversation he was having with the chair umpire.
“I don’t know what he had to do with it,” Shapovalov said after the match. “No reason for him to say anything”
Shapovalov won the Wimbledon boys’ junior championship in 2016.