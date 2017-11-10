Former UFC champion Anderson Silva has been flagged with a potential USADA violation and is out of UFC Shanghai, according to MMA reporter Mike Bohn.

Former UFC champ Anderson Silva has been flagged with a potential USADA violation and is out of #UFCShanghai. https://t.co/ZOizpYRi4h — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 10, 2017

Silva has failed drug tests in the past. Once while filming the Ultimate Fighter before his fight with Maurício Rua and again after his fight in UFC 183 against Nick Diaz.

The 42-year-old held the longest title streak in UFC history, which ended in 2013 after 2,457 days, with 16 consecutive wins and 10 title defenses.

UFC Fight Night airs on November 25.