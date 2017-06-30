Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair was appointed the Order of Canada Friday, one of the country's highest civilian honours.

The Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Sinclair has guided the Canadian Women's National Team to two Olympic bronze medals.

“I think what’s special for me is that this goes beyond soccer,” Sinclair said in a Canada Soccer release. “I am a very, very proud Canadian, I am proud of where I am from, and to be recognized in this nature is surreal. It’s not something you can dream about happening to you… I can dream of winning a World Cup or an Olympic Gold Medal, and that’s my job, but to have your country recognize you – I don’t even know what to say.”

"On behalf of Canada Soccer, congratulations to Christine on this momentous achievement," Canada Soccer President Steven Reed said in the release. "We've had the opportunity to watch Christine grow up and have been privileged to watch her become a Canadian icon and role model for all Canadians. She is truly deserving of this honour."

Sinclair has 259 career appearances for Canada's Women's National Team over 17 years, scoring 168 goals and being named Canada Soccer's Player of the Year 13 times.



