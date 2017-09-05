Sam Bennett may head overseas to stay in shape as he awaits a new contract with the Calgary Flames, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

As Dreger reports, there remains a 'sizable gap' in contract talks between the Flames and the 21-year-old restricted free agent.

Bennett scored 13 goals and added 13 assists in 81 games with the Flames last season. He posted two goals in the team's four playoff games.

The 2014 first-round pick's numbers dipped last season from the 18 goals and 36 points he posted in 77 games as a rookie during the 2015-16 season.

The Flames have just over $7 million in cap space remaining, according to CapFriendly, with only Bennett left to sign.