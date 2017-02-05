SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mike Smith stopped Joe Pavelski in the third round of the shootout to preserve the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Smith finished with 38 saves through overtime, including six during a power play in the extra period.

Brendan Perlini and Radim Vrbata scored in the tiebreaker for Arizona, and Logan Couture broke through for San Jose.

Shan Doan and Ryan White scored in regulation for the Coyotes, who snapped a two-game skid.

Brendan Dillon and Couture scored and Martin Jones finished with 26 saves for the Sharks, who had won eight of nine.

Following a scoreless first period, in which Arizona killed off a 5-on-3 penalty, Doan put the Coyotes ahead with a power-play goal midway through the second period.

Dillon, who scored his first NHL goal against the Coyotes, scored his first goal of the season in the final three minutes of the period to tie it.

Couture punched in a puck on a rebound in front of the net to give the Sharks a 2-1 advantage early in the third period that lasted all of 26 seconds.

The go-ahead goal was set up when Mikkel Boedker blocked a clearing pass.

White scored an unassisted goal shortly after to tie the score again.

The game remained tied through regulation thanks in part to some nice goaltending on both sides. One Sharks scoring opportunity late was swiped away in front of the net by Doan.

Doan did give the Sharks a power-play opportunity in overtime after tripping Tomas Hertl with 2:51 remaining.

Jones laid himself out to stop a Coyotes' scoring chance with 35 seconds remaining.

NOTES: With the Coyotes scoring first, it snapped a nine-game streak in which the Sharks scored first. ... Doan scored his first goal in 17 games. ... White scored his third goal in seven games since returning from injury. ... Sharks' Patrick Marleau has a 6-game points streak. ... Couture has points in seven of his last eight games.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Montreal on Wednesday night.

Sharks: At Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opener of an East Coast trip.