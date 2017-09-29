TSN is the home to seven matches this weekend in the English Premier League and Major League Soccer.

TSN.ca gives you a primer on what's on tap over a busy weekend of footy across the TSN Network.

SATURDAY (All times et/pt)

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7pm/4pm on TSN2 – Well, this could finally be it. With a win on Saturday night, Toronto FC will become the first Canadian team to capture the Supporters’ Shield as Major League Soccer’s top regular season side. Not only that, the three points will ensure that the Reds head into the playoffs as the top seed, meaning home-field advantage throughout. Losers of two straight for the first time all season, Greg Vanney’s side will welcome Jozy Altidore back to the team after missing three games with a hamstring ailment. The United States international will start up front alongside Tosaint Ricketts. Ricketts starts as talisman Sebastian Giovinco misses out on a fourth straight match with a quad strain. The Italian’s return is on the horizon, though, as he is back to full training with the squad. Winless since August 12, the Red Bulls are somehow still in a playoff spot, four points up on the Montreal Impact for the final spot in the East. In fact, Jesse Marsch’s team can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, but will need a lot of things to go right for that to happen. The Red Bulls can clinch with a win over TFC, plus an Impact loss to the Colorado Rapids, plus a New England Revolution loss or tie versus Atlanta United, plus an Orlando City loss or tie against FC Dallas. It’s an unlikely scenario, but not an impossible one.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 9pm/6pm on TSN2 – Though it appears the battle for top spot in the Western Conference will come down to the season’s final matchday, Carl Robinson’s Whitecaps can book a place in the playoffs with a win against Sporting on Saturday or they can get there in a couple of other ways. A draw with SKC, along with a Real Salt Lake draw or loss versus LA Galaxy and a Houston Dynamo loss against Minnesota FC will also put the Whitecaps into the postseason. Or if RSL loses to the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw with the Portland Timbers, that’s enough for Vancouver to clinch a playoff berth. Sporting has their sights set on that Western Conference crown as they sit a single point adrift of Vancouver for top spot with a game in hand. Considering that Peter Vermes’ side has the game in hand against the Whitecaps and two against both of Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, the two other teams in the mix for top spot in the West, Sporting might have the inside track to home-field advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. They, too, can clinch this weekend, but like the Red Bulls, they require some help. For SKC to clinch, they need to not only beat the Whitecaps, but also RSL to draw or lose and then the Dynamo to fall, as well. Another path for Sporting comes with a draw with Vancouver, a Real loss and an Earthquakes draw or loss. With so much at stake for both teams, a positive result by either club will be a great statement of intent heading into the postseason.

Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30am/4:30am on TSN1/4 – Huddersfield’s maiden voyage into the Premier League has been successful in its early days, but Spurs’ visit to John Smith’s Stadium will be the first big test of the season for David Wagner’s side. If the Terriers can manage to get a result on Saturday, it will be done without a pair of key players. Striker Steve Mounie is a no-go with a heel injury, while United States international midfielder Danny Williams remains out with a fractured foot. Still, Huddersfield will be buoyed by their performances at home so far this season, having won one and drawn two. Reinforcements are coming for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli are both available for selection after having missed out on Spurs’ mid-week Champions League win over APOEL due to suspension. Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen is also back after a bout with sickness. But Serge Aurier (suspension) and Mousa Dembele (ankle) will be spectators on Saturday. England striker Harry Kane comes into the match in absolutely torrid form, notching another hat trick – his sixth of 2017 – in the Champions League on Wednesday. This is the first meeting between the two clubs since a 1-1 draw in the old Division One in 1972. Spurs’ last win over Huddersfield away came in 1954, undoubtedly still fresh in the mind of Tottenham supporters.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Watford, 10am/7am on TSN1 – Watford has been perfect on its trips away from Vicarage Road thus far, claiming wins at Bournemouth, Swansea and Southampton. It’s no surprise, then, that Marco Silva and his charges will see their visit to the Hawthorns as a very winnable fixture. A win for the Hornets would, at least provisionally, put them into the top four. They will have to do so without Nathaniel Chalobah, though. Recently called up to the England senior squad for the first time, Chalobah requires surgery after incurring a knee injury during training and is expected to miss several weeks. Miguel Britos returns, though, having served his three-match ban for a straight red. The Baggies are undefeated at home through three matches (a win and two draws), but their form has taken a worrying dip in recent weeks. After starting the season with two victories, Tony Pulis’s side has taken only two points from its last four fixtures. He’ll likely be without a pair of wingers in Nacer Chadli (muscle strain) and Oliver Burke (hamstring), who have only recently returned to training, but with an international break on the horizon, it’s unlikely they’ll feature. If a lack of points in the last few matches is a cause for concern for Pulis, here’s another stat that doesn’t bode well for West Brom going forward: in all six matches this season, the Baggies have posted less than 50 per cent possession.

West Ham United vs. Swansea City, 10am/7am on TSN4 – All eyes will be on Slaven Bilic this weekend and not even a win against Swansea might be able to secure his long-term feature at the Hammers. Bilic has been under fire as West Ham boss for the better part of two seasons now, so rumours are nothing new, but with Carlo Ancelotti out at Bayern and reportedly eyeing a return to England, the heat on the Croat could be turned up just a little bit. For the time being, though, Bilic welcomes back a pair of regulars to his squad in Manuel Lanzini and Michal Antonio. Lanzini had been out for the last month with a knee injury, while Antonio had to be removed last week against Spurs with a groin injury. A win and Hammers will – at least for the time being – jump out of the drop zone, a place it appears West Ham will be flirting with fairly often this season. A loss and West Ham will equal its worst-ever points total through seven games in the EPL. Now, if there is any positive sign to be taken from that, it’s that it came last year and the team wasn’t relegated. Swansea is in a similarly precarious position, only a point better than West Ham at this juncture, and looking to get it right on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Paul Clement couldn’t ask for much more when it comes to what his club has offered on the road so far this season. Through three matches, the Swans have yet to concede a goal and if they can make it four clean sheets in a row, they’ll equal the Premier League record to start a campaign. Offensively, though, the team has been woeful. Through six matches, they’ve scored only three times and only managed 10 shots on target. That type of performance over the course of a full season is a surefire way to play Championship football next term. Captain Leon Britton is available for selection for Swansea, returning from a back injury.

SUNDAY (All times et/pt)

Everton vs. Burnley, 9:15am/6:15am on TSN1/4 – Things have not gone according to plan for Ronald Koeman and Everton so far this season. Coming off another disappointing performance on Thursday in a 2-2 draw with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol on Thursday, the Toffees play host to Burnley on Sunday at Goodison Park and will be shorthanded. England internationals Michael Keane (foot) and Phil Jagielka (hamstring) are almost certain to miss out on the match, while Wayne Rooney (hand) is also questionable. Rooney’s fitness concerns likely mean that Oumar Niasse will get a rare start up front for a club that has scored two goals in its last 414 minutes of Premier League football. Coincidentally, both of those goals were scored by Niasse, making him the club’s top goal scorer this season, despite having appeared in just 59 minutes of football. Burnley is already playing with house money when it comes to points on the road. They were winners at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season and drew at Spurs and Liverpool in subsequent weeks. Burnley has already matched their away wins total from last season and need only three more points on the road to better last year’s points haul away from Turf Moor. If they can avoid defeat on Sunday, it will be the first time that the Toffees have started the season undefeated in its first four road fixtures in 61 years.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 11:30am/8:30am on TSN1/4 – Rafa Benitez’s club hosts one of his former sides as the Reds visit St. James’ Park on Sunday. After a run of three straight wins to take Toon into the top four, Newcastle laboured last weekend in a 1-0 loss to Brighton. Benitez will have Aleksandar Mitrovic at his disposal if he so chooses, as the Serb’s red-card ban is over. Defender Florian Lejeune is also back to fitness after being injured in the club’s opening fixture against Spurs. Newcastle is 10-3-2 in their last 15 matches at home and are 4-1-1 against Liverpool in their last six matches at St. James’. The Reds head to Tyneside after a midweek draw in the Champions League with Spartak Moscow. After his horror tackle caused Manchester City ‘keeper Ederson to get his face stitched up, the influential Sadio Mane returns from his three-match ban. He’ll add some pace to a midfield still missing Adam Lallana. A worrying sign for Jurgen Klopp’s charges is a dreadful 10 goals conceded through three matches away from Anfield this season. On a more positive note for Liverpool, their 72 wins in the top flight against Newcastle are the most of any Toon opponent.