SAN DIEGO — Denard Span singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth and Buster Posey homered an inning later for the San Francisco Giants, who held on to beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night in a matchup between two of the worst teams in baseball.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the second time in seven games. They remain in last place in the NL West, four games behind the fourth-place Padres.

Span's single with two outs in the sixth gave the Giants a 4-3 lead and chased Clayton Richard (5-9). One batter earlier, pinch-hitter Miguel Gomez tied it with a sacrifice fly.

Posey homered an estimated 429 feet to straightaway centre field with one out in the seventh, his 11th overall and first since June 22. Posey entered in a 2-for-19 slump before hitting an RBI single in the first.