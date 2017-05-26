MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton homered off the retaining wall behind the centre field fence, a shot estimated at 460 feet, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Friday night.

Stanton's two-run homer was his 12th of the year but his first since May 8. It came during a four-run first inning.

Justin Bour hit a three-run homer, his 13th, and J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer, his fourth. All three Miami homers came on 3-2 pitches.

Dan Straily (3-3) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and won his second start in a row.

A.J. Ramos entered the game with two out and one on in the ninth to retire Mike Trout on a 400-foot flyout for his fifth save.

Jesse Chavez (4-6) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the year. His ERA rose to 5.09.