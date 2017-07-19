Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said Wednesday forward Valeri Nichushkin will spend this season in the KHL, but is expected to join the team for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Russian forward signed a two-year deal with CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League last September after Moscow-based club bought his rights from the Moscow Dynamo.

Jim Nill stated that Valeri Nichushkin will play in the KHL for the 2017-18 season and then is expected to return to the Stars in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/3XFriVWPjC — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 19, 2017

He remains a restricted free agent of the Stars and was protected in the Vegas expansion draft.

Nichushkin, 22, was selected 10th overall in the 2013 Draft by the Stars. He scored nine goals and added 20 assists with the team in 79 games during the 2015-16 season.

He scored 11 goals and added 13 assists in 36 games with CSKA last season.

The right winger scored 14 goals and recorded 20 assists as a rookie in 2013-14. He played in only eight games during the 2014-15 campaign due to hip surgery.