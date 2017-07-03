The Dallas Stars have signed forward Alexander Radulov to five-year contract worth $31.25 million.

Radulov returned to the NHL last season after eight seasons in the KHL, finishing with 18 goals and 36 assists for the Montreal Canadiens.

Radulov’s eight years in the KHL were broken up by a short return to the Nashville Predators, the team that drafted him, in 2012. Radulov returned for the Predators playoff run, finishing with three goals and four assists in nine games in the regular season that year.



The 30-year-old was playing on a one-year, $5.75 million contract last season.

Radulov was drafted 15th overall in the 2004 NHL Draft by the Predators.