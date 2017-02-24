The Dallas Stars have traded forward Patrick Eaves to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a conditional second round pick in 2017.

The second round pick will become a first if the Ducks make the conference finals with Eaves playing in at least 50 per cent of the games in the first two rounds, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

If ANA advance to Conf Final and Eaves plays in 50% or more of games in first two rds, selection becomes ANA 1st-rd pick in 2017 NHL Draft. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2017

Eaves, 32, has scored 21 goals and added 16 assists in 59 games with the Stars this season.

The winger has spent the past three seasons with the Stars and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Calgary, AB native has 120 goals and 107 assists over 604 career games with the Stars, Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

The 11-year veteran was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by the Senators in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.