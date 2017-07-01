The Dallas Stars have signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a three-year deal worth $3 million.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season with the Edmonton Oilers. He did not see action during the Oilers run to the second round of the playoffs.

Pitlick was selected 31st overall by the Oilers in 2010 and broke into the NHL with 10 games in the 2013-14 season and another 17 games in 2014-15. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 58 regular-season contest

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native is coming off a one-year, $725,000 contract.