23m ago
Stars trade Korpikoski to Jackets for Heatherington
TSN.ca Staff
The Dallas Stars have traded winger Lauri Korpikoski to the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Dillon Heatherington.
Korpikoski, 30, has spent nine years in the NHL recording 86 goals and 115 assists in 600 career games.
The winger was drafted 19th overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers and also spent time with Coyotes and Oilers.
Korpikoski scored eight goals and added 12 assists in 60 games this season with the Stars.
Heatherington, 21, was drafted in the second round 50th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2013 draft.
The young defenceman is currently playing for the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.