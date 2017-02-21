General Managers are the ones who make trades and decide whether to sign free agents. But the lifeline of every organization is its scouting department. The evaluations a general manager makes and the information he gets from his most-trusted talent evaluators help guide the personnel decisions for an organization.

Player evaluations are based on a 20-80 scale where 50 is a major league-average player, 20 is a poor player and 80 is an excellent player. You can see the scale below.

Some part of every evaluation is subjective while other parts are objective. For example, an average major league arm for a position player is more of a feel for the velocity of the throw and the carry on the ball than any sort of actual reading. While an average fastball for a pitcher is based upon actual velocity (average is 91-93).

Average speed for a player is based upon time from home plate to first base; average for RHH is 4.3 seconds and for LHH it’s 4.2 seconds. A base running grade is more subjective, based upon watching the decisions a player makes while running the bases considering his instincts and speed. It’s an evaluation of the kind of decisions a player make in time and space on the field.

Raw Power is a grade based upon how far someone can hit the baseball. Not by measurement but by what the eyes tell you. Power frequency is based upon literally how many homers someone will hit. The average grade of 50 for power frequency is for 18-23 homers.

For the established major league players, I chose to only give present grades. For the young players who have room to further develop I gave present and future grades to show where they are today and the ceiling that I believe they can still reach.

Remember, 50 is the grade for an average major league player, anything above that indicates an above-average level in a specific tool. Anything below that indicates a below-average level for that tool.



Toronto Blue Jays Position Player Scouting Report

Name: Josh Donaldson

Born: 12/08/85 (Age: 31)

Bats: Right Throws: Right

Height: 6’1” Weight: 210 lbs

Primary Position: 3B

Contract Status: Free agent after 2018 season

Grading Scale

80 Excellent

70 Well Above Average

60 Above Average

50 Average

40 Below Average

30 Well below average

20 Poor

Physical/Health/Body Type: Strong athletic frame. Powerful lower half...excellent flexibility and agility...he's durable despite his recent calf strain...last season, he looked lean...this season, he added bulk in shoulders area.

Player Grades Tool Present Comments Hitting Ability 70 Drives ball line to line..disciplined hitter…knows the zone Raw Power 70 Gets to great launch position…uncoils power to all fields Power Frequency 80 He is a 30-35 homer threat every season Running Speed 55 Can motor when smells a hit…better runner going 1B to 3B Baserunning 60 Good instincts on bases...looks to take extra bases Arm Strength 65 Origin a catcher...throws lasers across infield...great carry Arm Accuracy 65 Usually on the money...when tired, can sail throws high Fielding 65 Makes every play..great on slow rollers..quick to start DPs Range 65 Quick feet...moves well right and left...strong plant and throw Intangibles 70 Passionate player and leader…clutch performer...intense

Overall Grade: 75

Comments: Josh Donaldson is the entire package. He's an offensive force and a tremendous defender. He can put the team on his shoulders and carry them for weeks. He hits any pitch to any field with authority. His energy rubs off on others. Shows up every day with same desire and passion. Prepares well. Performs well in big moments. Good representative of the organization.

Expected Impact in 2017: Josh is a perennial AL MVP candidate. He's in the prime of his career. Fully expect a batting average between .280-.300 with an OBP near .400 and 35-40 homers. He will walk about 100 times as well. He will be a Top 3 MVP candidate again this season. He will score more than 100 runs and will drive in as many as are on base for him to take advantage of. If not for Manny Machado and Adrian Beltre, he would have a chance for a Gold Glove.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips brings a decade of front office experience to his analysis of MLB players and prospects. He directed the New York Mets’ minor-league operations from 1991-1997, at which point he was promoted to general manager, where he led the team to the 2000 World Series and remained in his position until 2003.