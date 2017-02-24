General Managers are the ones who make trades and decide whether to sign free agents. But the lifeline of every organization is its scouting department. The evaluations a general manager makes and the information he gets from his most-trusted talent evaluators help guide the personnel decisions for an organization.

Player evaluations are based on a 20-80 scale where 50 is a major league-average player, 20 is a poor player and 80 is an excellent player. You can see the scale below.

Some part of every evaluation is subjective while other parts are objective. For example, an average major league arm for a position player is more of a feel for the velocity of the throw and the carry on the ball than any sort of actual reading. While an average fastball for a pitcher is based upon actual velocity (average is 91-93).

Average speed for a player is based upon time from home plate to first base; average for RHH is 4.3 seconds and for LHH it’s 4.2 seconds. A base running grade is more subjective, based upon watching the decisions a player makes while running the bases considering his instincts and speed. It’s an evaluation of the kind of decisions a player make in time and space on the field.

Raw Power is a grade based upon how far someone can hit the baseball. Not by measurement but by what the eyes tell you. Power frequency is based upon literally how many homers someone will hit. The average grade of 50 for power frequency is for 18-23 homers.

For the established major league players, I chose to only give present grades. For the young players who have room to further develop I gave present and future grades to show where they are today and the ceiling that I believe they can still reach.

Remember, 50 is the grade for an average major league player, anything above that indicates an above-average level in a specific tool. Anything below that indicates a below-average level for that tool.

Toronto Blue Jays Position Player Scouting Report

Name: Roberto Osuna

Born: 2/7/95 (Age: 22)

Bats: Right Throws: Right

Height: 6’2” Weight: 215 lbs

Primary Position: Closer

Contract Status: Jays control for four more years

Physical/Health/Body Type: Good size and frame for a pitcher. Looks more like an infielder than a closer. Nothing intimidating about his presence, but he carries himself with confidence. He is athletic and can move quickly off the mound and cover first base. Had a scare with his elbow last October but there seem to be no lingering effects.

Player Grades Tool Present Future Comments Fastball Velocity 70 70 Consistently around 96...occasionally 97-98 Fastball Movement 60 60 Late life…jumps on hitter...explodes in zone Fastball Overall 70 70 Elite pitch…knows how to use it up and down Slider 70 75 Ball takes left turn at the plate...has good depth Change Up 50 60 Doesn't use much...can be effective vs. LHH Control 70 70 Impeccable…pounds the zone Command 65 70 FB command very good...hangs some sliders Delivery 65 65 Some effort, but overall repeatable Intangibles 70 70 Ice in his veins...short memory Overall Grade 65 70

Comments: A baby in chronological years who pitches like an ten-year veteran. He attacks hitters and trusts his stuff. He knows how to use his powerful fastball in and out and up and down. He has two well above-average pitches. There has been talk about him moving to the rotation in the past and he has a decent change-up that he could develop. His make-up suits the closer role perfectly. Nothing seems to bother him. I wouldn’t dare change his role. Can go more than an inning if necessary to earn a save. He will continue to grow in consistency this season and finally be recognized as one of the top five closers in the AL. Considering he isn’t even arbitration eligible and closers are going for $15 million per year now the Jays have a real steal.

Expected Impact in 2017: Osuna will be a dominant closer this year. With more consistency with his slider he will avoid the long ball a bit more. His teammates have confidence in him and that will continue as he has proven he can get big outs in October.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips brings a decade of front office experience to his analysis of MLB players and prospects. He directed the New York Mets’ minor-league operations from 1991-1997, at which point he was promoted to general manager, where he led the team to the 2000 World Series and remained in his position until 2003.