Defenceman Mark Streit has called it a career after 12 NHL seasons according to the Swiss Hockey Federation and Arthur Staple of Newsday Sports.

Mark Streit, nach 200 Nati-Spielen, über 800 NHL-Spielen, 100 NHL-Toren trittst du zurück. Wir wünschen dir nur das Beste für deine Zukunft! — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) October 30, 2017

Happy retirement to Mark Streit, who brought credibility and class to the #Isles and goes home to Switzerland with a Stanley Cup. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) October 30, 2017

He signed a one-year, $700,000 contract to return to the Montreal Canadiens this summer after nine years apart.

However, just two games into his second stint with the team that drafted him, the Canadiens waived the 39-year-old and assigned him to AHL.

Streit told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week it was not a move he saw coming.

“What happened in Montreal was kind of a surprise and a shock,” Streit said this week. “I expected something else, but it is what it is. It’s hockey. It’s a business. You shake it off, see what’s out there and what you want to do.”

Streit refused to report to Laval Rocket and the Canadiens terminated his contract earlier this month.

In 786 career games, he has 96 goals and 338 assists. He was selected in the 9th round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.