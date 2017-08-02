Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is fed up with Marcus Stroman for what he feels is “disrespect.”

Despite an 8-4 win and seven solid innings from Stroman, an exchange during his final inning of work grabbed headlines.

With the count 1-2 on Anderson, he was granted time by home plate umpire David Rackley as Stroman began his windup. The next pitch was a slider that Anderson whiffed on and starred out to the mound on his way back to the dugout. This prompted a heated exchange with Stroman causing benches to clear. Things calmed down quickly but Anderson had some choice words for the Blue Jays' right-hander after the game.

“He just complained and cries like he always does,” Anderson told reporters following the game.

“He’s going to try and throw me off, so why not step out and try and throw him off?”

“I got the ball back from Donaldson after throwing the ball around and [Anderson] was still continuing to talk, so I asked him what he was saying and he continued to talk so I walked over to the dugout and thought we had a problem,” Stroman said.

“I don’t understand why he would be running his mouth on his way back to the dugout, it made zero sense to me.”

Meanwhile, Anderson stood by the confrontation.

“I don’t regret anything I did, you know, I stood up like I was supposed to and it happened,” Anderson said.

On a follow-up question regarding the exchange, Stroman brushed it off, saying “no comment.”

Stroman’s anger may stem from White Sox hitters calling time out during his windup, which happened a few times during Tuesday night’s contest. The home plate umpire ultimately has discretion on all requests for time from a hitter.

When asked if he was getting frustrated with umpires granting time right before he’s set to deliver, he took the high-road.

"I’m good. I’m in a great place. Just looking forward to my next start, just getting back out there,” Stroman said.

“Once he starts his delivery you’ve got the okay, [he’s ready], you can’t call time out in a windup. Maybe I’m wrong but that’s kind of how we all feel. But he’s the umpire,” manager John Gibbons said.

The latest incident for Stroman comes just days after he was ejected by home plate umpire Will Little for arguing balls and strikes during the fouth inning of his start against the Oakland Athletics.

Lions never concern themselves with the opinions of sheep. ⚡️ #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) August 2, 2017

"Stay true to self," Stroman tweeted Wednesday morning. "Society struggles with personalities that don't conform to the norm. Never let their criticism sway you from being you!"

The Blue Jays and White Sox will get right back at it Wednesday afternoon with a pair of lefties on the hill. J.A. Happ gets the ball for the Jays with Derek Holland countering.