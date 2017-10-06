Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman took to Twitter Friday afternoon to share his thoughts on postseason pressure - during a Houston Astros rally against the Boston Red Sox of the ALDS.

“Playoff pressure… not built for everyone. Lol #bebacksoon” he tweeted.

The timing of the tweet may have been the most interesting part, as it came when Boston starter Drew Pomeranz exited after surrendering his third straight hit. Reliever Carson Smith then came in and walked two of his three batters before being removed. The Astros scored two in the inning to take a 4-1 lead and all four of Houston’s runs were charged to Pomeranz.

David Price came in with one out and retired two hitters to strand the bases loaded.

While the Blue Jays find themselves watching the postseason from home in 2017, Stroman 26, has already started five playoff games in his short career, posting an ERA of 4.40 in 30.2 innings. His WHIP of 1.17 is well ahead of his 1.25 career total from the regular season.

Game 3 between the Astros and Red Sox is scheduled for Sunday.